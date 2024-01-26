Traffic curbs to be in place in V’wada from 7 am to 12 pm

VIJAYAWADA : As part of the Republic Day arrangementsimposed traffic restrictions from 7 am to 12 pm in the city on Friday. In a press release, NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said elaborate security measures have been taken and conducted trail run of the tableaus for the Republic Day parade.

According to the press release, traffic coming from the Police Control Room (PCR) to Benz circle will be diverted towards DCP Bungalow, State guest house, Pushpa hotel centre, Siddhartha Junction, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road to Benz Circle.

Vehicles will be diverted through Pakeer Gudem, skew bridge Krishna Lanka highway to reach Benz Circle. Traffic towards Bandar Road will be allowed through the skew bridge and Pandit Nehru Bus Stand. Meanwhile, MG road bound APSRTC buses on Bandar road will be diverted via Five Route and Eluru road. On the other hand, heavy vehicles from Hyd and Chennai highway will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam.