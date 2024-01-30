Durga temple works to be completed by Dasara

VIJAYAWADA : Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) Trust board chairman Karnati Rambabu said that elaborate measures are being taken to complete most of the works proposed in the temple master development plan by Dasara festivities. The temple trust board meeting was held on Monday.

Durga temple executive officer (EO) KS Rama Rao and other officials attended the meeting and ratified proposals pertaining to the temple development.

Speaking to mediapersons, the chairman said that trust board approved some proposals such as construction of pooja mandapams atop Indrakeeladri, installation of central air conditioner in the renovated Lord Malleswara temple and illumination for the entire temple.

Stating that temple authorities are contemplating to finish the majority of the works proposed by Dasara, he said works for the elevated queue lines through Kanaka Durga Nagar will commence in a couple of weeks followed by the construction of main entrance, laddu prasadam kitchen and Nitya Annadanam complex.

“Works for the master development will commence soon after few administrative sanctions and ground level clearances,” he added.

Further, he shared that officials are mulling to use a specially designed bus for Giri Pradakshina and permissions from traffic and road transport department are awaiting.

Proposals for hill strengthening works, setting up of prasadam counters in Vijayawada railway station and Pandit Nehru bus stand were approved, the EO added.