Wandering of mentally ill individuals needs to be addressed: Psychiatrist

VIJAYAWADA : The prevalence of wandering mentally ill individuals underscores the pressing need for comprehensive intervention strategies, said Manobandhu Foundation trustee and prominent psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subbareddy.

He along with managing trustee Ramakrishna Raju (Bhimavaram) and social activist Sandeep Pandey (Lucknow) addressed the media here on Monday, focussing the discussion on the foundation’s mission of assisting wandering and homeless mentally ill individuals on the streets of Andhra Pradesh.

“Through collaborative efforts and community engagement, we can create a supportive ecosystem that empowers individuals to access the care and support they deserve,” Ramasubbareddy said and highlighted that their survey revealed that there are more than 10 lakh such individuals nationwide, yet there is no systematic government support for them.

“The foundation’s approach involves identifying wandering mentally ill individuals, providing them with immediate shelter, food, and treatment, and then facilitating their admission to government hospital for mental care in Visakhapatnam and other shelter homes for further care. Once these individuals recover and are able to provide their personal details, the foundation endeavours to reunite them with their families,” he said.

In the past two years, the Foundation has treated and reunited 75 mentally ill individuals with their families. Efforts are ongoing to reunite more individuals, and the foundation seeks support from the government to address legal issues surrounding their work.