Vijayawada: Guided media tour held to demonstrate Track Renewal Train 909

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) organised a guided media tour to demonstrate the live operation of Track Renewal Train (TRT) 909 on the Gannavaram - Mustabad Section.

Vijawayada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A Patil inspected the TRT working along with engineering officials on Friday. He said this novel attempt highlights the efforts of railway staff in utilising traffic blocks efficiently.

He assured the public that the current cancellations of trains are temporary and will be restored soon.

The live demonstration featured the TRT-909, which is more efficient and time-saving compared to manual sleeper renewal. The machine can renew up to 1 km in a block of 4 hours, reducing the workload of manual labor and ensuring safer tracks. As part of traffic maintenance, a record 1522 sleepers were replaced during the day.

The gigantic 59-meter-long TRT commissioned with a cost of Rs 60 crore has renewed sleepers for a length of around 148 km across Vijayawada Division since its commissioning on the SCR Zone in August 2022.