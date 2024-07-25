‘SRM-AP Entrepreneurship Challenge’ held in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-Andhra Pradesh’s Directorate of Admissions and Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, jointly organised ‘SRM-AP Entrepreneurship Challenge 2024’ on Wednesday at Delhi Public School in Guntur.

The event was held for Class XI and XII students, where 70 students from seven schools -- Delhi Public School of Amaravati, Happy Valley School, West Berry School, Vivekananda School, St John’s School, Atkinson School, Nalanda Vidya Niketan from Vijayawada, Tenali and Guntur. The students were selected to take part in the day-long interactive entrepreneurial competition.

The competition provided a live simulation of becoming an entrepreneur for the participants. Divided into 14 groups and five students each, they engaged in learning the tools of entrepreneurship before building and pitching their innovative venture ideas and finally facing challenging questions from the judges and peers to refine their entrepreneurial ideas.

Acting as a mentor, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at SRM University-AP, Prof Siddharth Tripathy, introduced the students to the world of entrepreneurship.

Associate director of entrepreneurship and innovation Udayan Bakshi, assistant director of admissions from SRM University-AP Pramod Pandey, and principal Usha Rani and director of DPS-Amaravati Chukkapalli Priyanka, were also present.

Prof Tripathy covered the essentials of idea generation and business model development, as well as several other critical aspects of decision-making and business growth.

The top four presentations were awarded cash prizes.