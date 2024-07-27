Indla Hospital launches ambulance to serve homeless children

VIJAYAWADA: Manobandhu Foundation Director, Dr Vishal Indla, announced that the foundation has been serving orphans wandering on roads and is proud to launch another ambulance to fulfil their needs. He inaugurated and flagged off the new ambulance at an event held at Indla’s Hospital on Friday.

Dr Vishal emphasised that the Manobandhu Foundation, an NGO, has taken the initiative to serve mentally retarded individuals wandering on roads. After providing care and treatment, they send these individuals to their native places and reunite them with their families. He commended the commendable services of the staff working in the foundation.

Foundation Trustee Bhupathiraju Krishnamraju stated that they have served nearly 1,200 mentally retarded orphans and successfully reunited them with their families over the past three years. Psychologists Dr Sripati Santosh Goud, Dr Uha Manasa, Dr Indra Swapu, postgraduate trainee psychologists, hospital staff, and others were present.