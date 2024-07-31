Krishna district Collector takes part in free yoga classes

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector DK Balaji has reiterated his commitment to support the sports sector.

The Collector actively took part in the special free yoga training classes at the Zilla Parishad (ZP) Convention Hall for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. Following the yoga session, Balaji took part in a selfie programme organised by the District Sports Authority. The event, which was held in celebration of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, featured a photo booth.

Collector Balaji expressed hoped that Indian athletes would excel and secure medals at the Paris Olympics. He took pride in Indian athlete Manu Bhaker’s achievement of winning a bronze medal in the 10-meter air pistol event.

He asserted that the district would extend all possible support to local sportspersons and announced that efforts are underway to complete the construction of an incomplete sports training academy in Nagayalanka. The facility aims to promote canoeing and kayaking sports. DRO K Chandrasekhara Rao and other officials were present.