Vijaywada corporation takes new initiatives for city’s growth

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM has launched several new initiatives aimed at improving city infrastructure and promoting environmental sustainability. On Tuesday, he directed officials to enhance public amenities, tackle plastic pollution, and boost tourism through canal beautification.

During a field visit to MG Road and Patamata, he emphasised the need for clear sign boards throughout the city. These boards are to indicate the locations of public facilities such as toilets and canteens, ensuring residents can easily access these services. He stressed that well-marked sign boards would help residents navigate the city more conveniently.

In addition, Dhyanchandra inspected ongoing desilting work in Patamata. He advised that marking side drains on maps and cleaning them accordingly could effectively address silt buildup. He also directed town planning authorities to ensure that all large hoardings have structural stability certificates and to take preventive measures to avoid potential hazards.

In a separate initiative, the civic body chief participated in an awareness programme at Besant Road organised by the Safai Karmachari Association and Trees Group.

The Commissioner called for Vijayawada to become a plastic-free city and urged residents to reduce plastic use, ban single-use plastics, and opt for eco-friendly alternatives like jute and cloth bags.

Further advancing the city’s appeal, he has instructed officials to develop a canal boating plan to attract tourists. He visited the Bandar, Eluru, and Ryves canals to oversee the design of this plan.

Enhancing the greenery along the canals and using drones to monitor waste disposal were highlighted as crucial measures. He suggested floating pipes and waste collection systems to be installed to protect the canal water, which serves as drinking water for nearby villages. Additional Commissioner for Projects KV Satyavati and Biologist Surya Kumar were present.