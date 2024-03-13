APTRANSCO bags Golden Peacock Award

VIJAYAWADA: The Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) received the prestigious ‘Golden Peacock Award’ for introducing Day-Ahead Power Demand forecasting using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The award was received by APTRANSCO joint managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu during the 31st World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence & Innovation and Presentation of Golden Peacock Award at Global Convention–2024 organised by Institute of Directors (UAE) held from March 5 to 8 at Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, along with Special Chief Secretary (energy) and APTRANSCO CMD K Vijayanand and JMD KVN Chakradhar Babu, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and briefed him on their achievement. Vijayanand explained that APTRANSCO adopted the model for accurate demand forecasts, ensuring a more adaptive approach to meet the dynamics of power consumption.