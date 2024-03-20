Special Chief Secretary launches Avika App at Indlas Hospital in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu described the ‘Avika App’ as a significant asset for addressing mental health challenges. Participating as a chief guest and launching the app during a programme held at Indlas Hospital in Suryaraopet on Tuesday, he emphasised the importance of the need for dedicated apps for individuals grappling with mental stress and problems.

Krishna Babu extended his special commendations to Dr Vishal Indla, Director of Indlas Hospital, and Avika CEO Shirisha Peyeti, along with their dedicated team, for developing the innovative app.

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr K Babji, Avika Medical Director Dr Vishal and several others were also present.