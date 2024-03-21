Polling at half of total 46,165 stations will be webcast: Andhra Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has informed that elaborate arrangements are being made for the conduct of elections in the State in a free and fair manner.

“Arrangements will be made to webcast the polling in half of the total 46,165 stations. The polling stations with webcasting facility will be directly linked to the control rooms of the Election Commission and the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and the process in these stations will be monitored,” he said.

Chairing a meeting along with DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, he took stock of the arrangements being made for the elections.

About 60 integrated check posts and 121 check posts were set up in the State for the effective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.