Vijayawada DRM suggests strategy to deal with passenger issues

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil suggested a three-pronged strategy to deal with passenger grievances.
The initial target is to reduce the number of complaints by keeping the services intact on all fronts and being ready. Secondly, reduce the disposal time of complaints, if registered. Thirdly to ensure satisfactory feedback and closure of complaints.
Patil who chaired the review meeting on the Rail Madad (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) platform and other Passenger Grievances, also took stock of watering arrangements and preparedness measures in view of the ensuing summer.
ADRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin instructed the staff to readily keep available the contacts of the emergency response team especially while dealing with medical-related grievances onboard.
ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth said that passenger satisfaction is a paramount prerequisite to attract more passengers and give impetus to passenger business and suggested the operating staff to improve the punctuality performance.
In the current financial year 2023-24, out of the total 46,766 passenger complaints, 46,760 grievances stand closed with a 99.8% disposal rate.
These complaints were registered through all grievances redressal platforms including social media like ‘X’ (earlier Twitter) and Facebook. Security, Coach Watering, and Cleanliness-related grievances occupy the majority share.