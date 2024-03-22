Vijayawada DRM suggests strategy to deal with passenger issues

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil suggested a three-pronged strategy to deal with passenger grievances.

The initial target is to reduce the number of complaints by keeping the services intact on all fronts and being ready. Secondly, reduce the disposal time of complaints, if registered. Thirdly to ensure satisfactory feedback and closure of complaints.

Patil who chaired the review meeting on the Rail Madad (Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel) platform and other Passenger Grievances, also took stock of watering arrangements and preparedness measures in view of the ensuing summer.

ADRM (Infrastructure) PE Edwin instructed the staff to readily keep available the contacts of the emergency response team especially while dealing with medical-related grievances onboard.