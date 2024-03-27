Vijayawada: Major fire at oil unit in New Autonagar

VIJAYAWADA: A massive fire broke out at an oil refining warehouse in Kanuru New Autonagar under Penamaluru police station limits on Tuesday morning.

According to the Penamuluru police, the incident took place at a facility where crude oil is processed into grease. It was suspected that a short circuit might have led to the fire.

The fire spread rapidly due to combustion of petrochemical products in the godown, following which dense smoke enveloped the Kanuru village. Upon receiving information, as many as five fire tender vehicles rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. The officials noticed that the oil refining unit management did not obtain NOC for the facility from fire services department officials concerned.

Fire department officials are investigating the incident and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. “Based on a report from fire department officials, a case has been registered against the proprietor of the unit and took up investigation,” said the police.