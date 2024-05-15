Andhra Pradesh: Counselling session held for catering fraternity

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) officials organised a counselling session for catering vendors and licensees on Tuesday. The objective of the session was to prevent overcharging and other malpractises duly creating awareness among the catering fraternity with a focus on customer satisfaction, by ensuring quality, quantity and fair business practices.

Divisional commercial manager Md Ali Khan advised the catering licensees and vendors to strictly adhere to the quantity and quantity norms prescribed by the administration. He stated that senior officials are frequently conducting surprise checks at frequent intervals and the maximum penalty is being imposed on cases of overcharging, sale of packaged foot items, and expired food items if detected.

The DCM instructed the RPF and ticket checking staff to take stern action against unauthorised hawkers found selling on the premises and apprehend them immediately. He also advised the water vending machine operators to dispose exact quantity of the water.

He directed the inspectors to frequently conduct surprise inspections and check the credentials of all the vendor permits of a vendor on the platforms.