TB vaccination programme at 508 centres in Krishna district from today

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of the programme to completely eliminate tuberculosis (TB) disease by 2025 in the State, District Medical and Health Officer Dr G Geetha Bai has conducted an awareness programme for the primary health centre medical officers and medical staff of the district virtually on Wednesday. The programme mainly focussed on the vaccination programme related to TB prevention.

State Special Coordinator Dr Subrahmanyam, District TB Control Officer Dr A Venkatarao, District Immunization Officer Dr A Seethakumari and other district programme officers participated.

During the virtual meet, Geetha Bai emphasised that the TB Vaccination Control Distribution Programme is meant for those above 18 years of age who have used TB-related drugs in the last five years, those living with TB patients, those above 60 years of age, those with diabetes, those who smoke and those with body mass index below 18 are especially given these vaccines.

The vaccine will be administered for three months from Wednesday, on every Thursday at 508 secretariat centres in the district. A target of 100 people per secretariat is set and a target of 50,000 people in the district has been set to administer a TB control vaccine, she added.

Similarly, this vaccine should not be given to infants, lactating mothers, those currently using TB drugs, HIV patients, kidney patients, cancer patients, and dialysis patients, she instructed.

The details of the receiver of the dosage have to be registered on the TB WIN portal. The same information was ordered to be sent to the district headquarters. In the district, this programme will be organised in coordination with the District Medical and Health Department and other allied departments, informed the DMHO.