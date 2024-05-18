Andhra Pradesh: Hospital’s ‘negligence’ claims life of teenage girl

VIJAYAWADA: Following the death of a teenager due to alleged overdose of anaesthesia on Friday, Suryaraopet police registered an FIR against MJ Naidu Hospital management under the charges of culpable homicide that does not amount to murder.

According to the complainant lodged by family members of the victim, Rikitha underwent an orthopaedic surgery back in 2019 and doctors placed implants for the speedy recovery of the bone as a part of the surgery.

In order to remove the implants, Rikitha consulted doctors in the MJ Naidu hospital on May 9 and got herself admitted in the hospital on May 15 according to the doctor’s advice. On the same day, doctors performed the surgery at around 3 pm and shifted the girl to ICU for observation. Despite waiting for more than six hours, the girl neither shifted to her room nor gained consciousness.

When the family members demanded an explanation on why they were stopped, doctors informed them that Rikitha slipped into a coma and failed to respond.

The hospital staff further put her on a ventilator on May 16 and declared dead on May 17. The family members alleged that the girl died due to failure in administration of anaesthesia. “On Friday morning 6 am, doctors were seen performing CPR on her and declared dead two hours later. It was an anaesthesia overdose that killed our girl during the surgery to remove implants. The girl was doing fine before the operation and died owing to the doctor’s negligence,” reads the complaint. The kin of the victim also blamed the doctors for keeping the family in the dark about the girl’s condition.