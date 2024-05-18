Anu Institute of Neuro, Cardiac Sciences doctors give a new lease of life to youth

VIJAYAWADA: The doctors at the Anu Institute of Neuro and Cardiac sciences gave a new lease of life to a young man suffering with a rare disease. Stephen (21) was suffering from chronic jaundice and abnormal water retention in his stomach. After conducting necessary tests, the doctors diagnosed Stephen with Budd-Chiari Syndrome, where in all the blood vessels carrying deoxygenated blood away from the liver become blocked.

Liver transplantation is typically required for this condition. Dr. Bhavanishankar, a renowned interventional radiologist from the Anu Institute of Neuro and Cardiac Interventional Radiology Department, performed the most complex treatment for the patient.