Arrangements in place for vote counting in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the vote counting process, slated to be held on June 4, for seven assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency at Nimra and Nova colleges under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

The counting will begin at 8 am in two places and security arrangements were in place for carrying out the process in a transparent manner.

Speaking to TNIE, NTR district commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna said utmost care is being taken to ensure smooth counting process and three-layered security with inner cordon manned by central armed police forces provided to the strong rooms where polled EVMs were kept.

He said additional CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology were installed to avoid any untoward incidents. “Leaving no scope for any kind of disturbances, we took all the necessary measures in protecting the EVMs. The strong rooms were secured and guarded by armed forces and only authorised persons will be allowed on the day of counting,” Ramakrishna said.