Arrangements in place for vote counting in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the vote counting process, slated to be held on June 4, for seven assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency at Nimra and Nova colleges under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.
The counting will begin at 8 am in two places and security arrangements were in place for carrying out the process in a transparent manner.
Speaking to TNIE, NTR district commissioner of police PHD Ramakrishna said utmost care is being taken to ensure smooth counting process and three-layered security with inner cordon manned by central armed police forces provided to the strong rooms where polled EVMs were kept.
He said additional CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology were installed to avoid any untoward incidents. “Leaving no scope for any kind of disturbances, we took all the necessary measures in protecting the EVMs. The strong rooms were secured and guarded by armed forces and only authorised persons will be allowed on the day of counting,” Ramakrishna said.
The CP further said that security in both the strong rooms was beefed in the wake of post poll violence incidents at various places in the State. “Two companies of CRPF forces, State armed forces and civil police teams are guarding the strong rooms round-the-clock. A total of 25 armed guards will patrol inside the campuses to make sure that no one enters the premises,” he explained.
In Nimra college, vote counting for Vijayawada East, Jaggaiahpet and Mylavaram constituencies will be conducted while the votes of remaining Thiruvuru, Nandigama, Vijayawada West and Central constituencies will be counted in Nova college.
“Only the candidate and one agent will be given passes to allow inside the vote counting premises. A special command control room was set up to monitor all the movements of candidates and others present in the counting centres,” he added.
All the DCPs are carrying out regular inspections in Ibrahimpatnam to chalk out traffic restrictions on June 4.