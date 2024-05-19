Andhra Pradesh: Woman rejects love proposal, attacked

VIJAYAWADA: State Mahila Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi visited the mother and daughter duo who were attacked by a youth for rejecting his love proposal on Saturday.

The victims, Sankranthi Pujita and her mother Santhi, sustained serious injuries when the accused V Nagaraju attacked them with a sharp weapon on Friday in Patur village of Vinjamur mandal.

The Mahila commission chairperson condemned the ghastly attack on the victims and instructed the police officials concerned to nab the absconding accused at the earliest.

The accused Nagaraju has been harassing Pujita for several months, forcing her to marry him. On Friday, he barged into the victim’s house and attacked her with a knife. Santhi, who intervened to protect her daughter, also received injuries. Police are investigating the case.