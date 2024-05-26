NTR CP appoints special officer to probe 18-yr-old girl’s death in city hospital

VIJAYAWADA: A week after the suspicious death of 18-year-old Perla Lakshmi Venkata Rikitha allegedly due to failure in administration of anaesthesia during a surgery at MJ Naidu Hospitals, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) PHD Ramakrishna reportedly appointed a special officer to probe the case on Saturday.

Two days ago, the kin of Rikitha met the CP and submitted a representation seeking fair probe into the matter. Assuring the family members of justice, the CP appointed Nandigama ACP Ravi Kiran to monitor the case and investigate the alleged negligence of the doctors at MJ Naidu hospital.

Venkata Rikitha, a resident of Vijayawada, reportedly underwent an orthopaedic surgery back in 2019 in MJ Naidu hospital and doctors placed implants for support and speedy recovery of the bone as a part of the surgery.

On May 9, Rikitha consulted doctors in the MJ Naidu hospital and was admitted to the hospital on May 15.

On the same day, the hospital doctors performed the surgery on her at around 3 pm and shifted the girl to ICU for observation.

However, after the surgery, Rikitha did not gain consciousness and reportedly slipped into a coma and died. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family members, Suryaraopet police registered a case against MJ Naidu hospital management under the charges of culpable homicide that does not amount to murder and reports were sent to forensics for ascertaining the reasons behind her death.