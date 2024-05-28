Vijayawada girl selected for World Oceanic Roller Skating Championship

VIJAYAWADA: The Roller Skating Federation of India on Thursday announced that a player from Vijayawada, has been selected for the Pacific Cup Artistic Invitational Competition.

The event is scheduled to be held at the TSB Stadium in New Zealand from June 13 to 17 under the auspices of the New Zealand Federation of Roller Sports.

Mathrapu Jessy Raj, who is studying in the Class IX at NSM School, recently demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship in the recent Indian team selection competitions, has been selected to represent India at World Oceanic Roller Skating Championship.

She began skating training in 2021, where she won a gold, silver and three bronze medals at national competitions. Two gold, four silver and two bronze medals in State competitions, and four gold with eight silver medals in district-level competitions.

Additionally, she has won 13 medals in school-level athletics competitions, one medal in dance competitions, two medals in quiz competitions, and one medal in painting competitions.