Vijayawada railway division staff honoured with ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday, presented the General Manager’s ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards to two employees of Vijayawada Division for their alertness in duty and taking timely action to prevent unsafe conditions.

Division railway manager Narendra A Patil attended the virtual safety meeting along with principal heads of departments from Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the other five divisions from their respective offices.

The General Manager reviewed the safety preparedness of the Zone. He instructed the officials to conduct regular safety drives, and night inspections in the sections to notice the deficiencies in the system and to ensure alertness and avoid untoward incidents. Narendra congratulated the staff for their alertness and prompt action on duty. Two employees of Vijayawada Division bagged the ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards for April 2024.

Gudur of the Mechanical Department Technician-II, KB Subrahmanyam, while attending the rolling-in examination noticed a secondary vertical damper bottom mounting bracket broken and damper in hanging condition in the seventh Coach from the trailing side on Train No. 13352 on April 16. The vertical damper hanging was removed immediately and the train was escorted with staff to Vijayawada with speed restriction.