TDP MLC candidate vows to develop realty sector

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP nominee Alapati Rajendra Prasad has urged graduates to support his candidature in the MLC election to Krishna and Guntur Districts Constituency.

Participating in the general body meeting of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) held in Vijayawada on Friday, Alapati promised to strive for the development of realty sector. NAREDCO Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava informed the gathering that Alapati has been in the fray as the NDA candidate in the Krishna and Guntur Districts Graduates MLC Constituency election to be held in March next year.

He alleged that all the systems were weakened, and all the communities were in dire straits in the last five years of the YSRC regime, and not even a single sector witnessed development.

He highlighted the development and welfare initiatives of the TDP-led NDA government in the first four months of its rule. NAREDCO executive VP Paruchuri Kiran, treasurer Chava Ramesh, Central Zone general secretary SV Ramana, treasurer Potla Krishna and others attended the meeting.