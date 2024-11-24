Field demo of Akira BG-2 Cotton variety conducted in Amaravati village

VIJAYAWADA: A field demonstration of Tulasi Seeds’ Akira BG-2 cotton seeds variety was conducted at Vinnakota Raja’s farm in Amaravati village. Around 500 farmers from 25 villages in the Pedakurapadu mandals of Amaravati attended the event.

Sheikh Maulana Rafi, Zonal Manager of Tulasi Seeds, highlighted that Akira BG-2 is resilient under adverse conditions, combats pink bollworm, and ensures high yields.

Vinnakota Raja, the hosting farmer, shared his experience, stating that he has been cultivating Akira cotton for five years and currently grows it on 40 acres. He said the variety withstands heavy rainfall and delivers yields of 18-20 quintals per acre. Distributors Maddibabu, Kesava, Tulasi Seeds Deputy Regional Manager V Chandrasekhar, and others present.