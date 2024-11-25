Vijayawada

Sk Abdul Kamran from Chalapathi Degree College and D Adbhuta Blessy from RVRJC Engineering College clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively.
ANU table tennis tournament concludes
VIJAYAWADA: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) Intercollegiate Table Tennis Tournament for Men and Women 2024 concluded at Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Choudary (JKC) College, Guntur.

Sk Abdul Kamran from Chalapathi Degree College and D Adbhuta Blessy from RVRJC Engineering College clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively.

JKC College Physical Director T Srinivasu credited the event’s success to the support of physical directors, including Dr Subhashini from Government Degree College, Guntur. He announced that seven players per team, with two standbys each, were selected for both categories.

The top five players in the men’s section were Kamran, T Sai Venkat Neeraj, N Narasimha Rao, B Raraju, and Ch Manoj. The women’s top performers included Blessy, M Pavani, Kolli Jahnavi, K Haritha Sri, and K Keerthi Sri.

Selected men’s players will represent ANU at the South Zone Inter-University Tournament at VIT University, Vellore, from December 10-14.

