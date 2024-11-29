Police Games Meet kicks off in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Commissioner of Police, SV Rajasekhar Babu, inaugurated the Police Sports and Games Meet 2024 at the Armed Reserve Grounds near MG Road in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of physical activities to boost fitness and resilience among police personnel, given their demanding duties and public expectations. He highlighted the evolving nature of policing, with technology playing a pivotal role in resolving complex cases and maintaining order.

Sports, he noted, enhance enthusiasm and mental strength among officers. Commending the active participation of women police in the event, he praised their dedication to both sports and duty.

Six teams from various NTR district police wings will compete in seven events, with the meet concluding on November 30. Winners will receive medals and awards. The CP expressed plans to organise youth sports events to encourage fitness.