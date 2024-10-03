Officials honour Bapu’s legacy with cleanliness in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Vijayawada’s Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and Commissioner Dhyanachandra exemplified Gandhi’s principles by personally cleaning the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office. Their actions highlighted the significance of cleanliness in honouring his legacy. At the VMC headquarters, they paid floral tributes to Gandhi and discussed ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s cleanliness.

“Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness is being embraced nationwide,” said Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, crediting the success of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, launched on September 17, for improving the city’s standing in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. She attributed this progress to the collaborative efforts of sanitation workers and citizens.

The VMC chief encouraged everyone to take personal responsibility for cleanliness. “To advocate for cleanliness, one must first pick up a broom and lead by example,” he stated, urging citizens to help Vijayawada achieve the top spot in national cleanliness rankings. As part of the drive, both leaders took part in a Cyclothon event at Eat Street to raise awareness about cleanliness and pollution reduction. The Mayor emphasised cleanliness extends beyond clean surroundings to include creating a pollution-free environment.

The event saw active participation from students, citizens, and officials, including Additional Commissioner Chandrasekhar and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr P Ratnavali.

At another campaign event near Benz Circle, NTR District Collector G Srujana underscored city’s potential to set a global example in cleanliness initiatives.