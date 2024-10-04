700 students attend inter-district wrestling meet

VIJAYAWADA: The School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) kicked off the Inter-district Wrestling Championship on Thursday at the Ashok Function Hall at Nunna in Vijayawada rural mandal of NTR district.

The event featured under-14 and under-19 girls’ freestyle categories and under-17 and under-19 boys’ Greco-Roman categories. Vijayawada rural mandal ZPTC member K Suvarna Raj and SGFI NTR district Secretary M Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the championship.

During the opening, Suvarnaraj emphasised the importance of balancing sports and academics, highlighting how sports achievements can provide students with educational and employment advantages. He shared success stories of athletes who have earned prestigious government positions, including placements at RGUKT (IIIT), and urged participants to embody sportsmanship throughout the event.

With over 700 participants, including players, coaches, and judges from 13 joint districts, the State-level championship is a significant platform. Top performers will have the opportunity to represent the State in national competitions. The ceremony featured a captivating dance performance by Dasari Pranitha Reddy from SKPVV Hindu High School.