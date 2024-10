VIJAYAWADA: Vijay Digital Showrooms for electronic home appliances were inaugurated in Amaravati and Nuzvid on Thursday.

Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen Kumar opened the Amaravati showroom, while Mandava Venkataramaiah and Dr Mandava Gangadhar opened Nuzvid showroom.

Showroom heads, Jawwadi Gangadhara Rao and family, expressed their dedication to making Vijay Digital a top spot for electronic appliances. The chief guests lauded the proprietor’s commitment to offering best products.