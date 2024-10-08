Collector ensures quality of Laddu prasadam for Dasara festivities in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that stringent action would be taken against those who are found indulging in irregularities in the supply of substandard materials and preparation of Laddu Prasadam during Dasara festivities, NTR district collector Dr G Srijana has instructed officials concerned to verify the quality of ingredients being used for laddu preparation.

The District Collector along with officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) carried out a surprise visit to the laddu prasadam kitchen on Monday and interacted with the workers enquiring about the quality of ingredients being used for preparing prasadam and food for devotees. During her visit, officials explained that good quality ghee, edible oil, raisins, cashew and other ingredients are being used for laddu preparation. “Giving priority to honour the sentiments of public, we are verifying the quality of the ingredients every day,” the Collector said.

Prasadam and food are being prepared under the supervision of food safety officials and measures are being taken to ensure availability of required number of laddus during the festivities.

Also, necessary instructions were given to the FSSAI and the Endowments officials to maintain records, check the quality of the raw material while receiving from the contractors, and while distributing prasadam to devotees.

The district Collector also directed officials to maintain hygienic conditions in the kitchen while preparing, packing and despatching the laddu and other prasadams.

“Elaborate arrangements were made to prepare 2.5 lakh laddus every day to meet the demand,” she added.