Brain dead man’s organs give new lease of life to four in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Organ donation by 48-year-old Chennu Srinivasa Rao from Nizampatnam of Bapatla district, gave a new lease of life to four patients.

Srinivasa Rao sustained a severe head injury in a road accident on Friday and was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada. Despite undergoing craniotomy surgery, a major brain surgery and intensive treatment, his condition remained critical, and he was declared brain dead.

He was a fisherman returning from Machilipatnam. He was initially taken to the government hospital, and later, his family transferred him to Manipal Hospital.

With the consent of his wife, Vijayalakshmi, and sons, Suresh and Subrahmanyam, organ donation was carried out under the Jeevandan programme, supervised by Jeevandan Andhra Pradesh Chairman Dr K Rambabu, and Cluster Head of the hospital Dr Sudhakar Karlapudi.

His liver and two kidneys were transplanted into patients at Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, and his eyes were sent to LV Prasad Eye Institute.

The Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, and the Police Department facilitated a green corridor to ensure timely transportation of the organs.