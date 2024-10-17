Tribal couple thanks minister Nara Lokesh for help in saving 14-day-old baby

VIJAYAWADA: A tribal family from Jaggayyapet in the NTR district thanked IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for promptly responding to their request to save their 14-day-old baby boy.

Chadala Venkata Maheswara Rao had approached Lokesh during Praja Darbar on September 28, seeking financial assistance to treat his newborn. With the boy showing symptoms of poor appetite, doctors conducted tests and observed a drop in blood platelets.

The family was advised to seek advanced treatment in Vijayawada. However, the high medical expenses at a private hospital left Maheswara Rao, already struggling financially, in despair. On learning about the newborn’s condition from the father, Lokesh immediately arranged medical aid through CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund), ensuring the baby received life-saving treatment.

After 14 days of intensive care, the baby recovered and was discharged. The parents along with their baby attended the Praja Darbar on Wednesday and thanked Lokesh. The Minister assured the couple that the government will support them in any future needs.