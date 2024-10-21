ICE policy will make AP renewable energy capital, says Official

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for coordinated efforts from AP Power utilities for implementation of Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy-2024, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand highlighted the significance of the newly announced policy which outlines the plan to boost renewable energy in the State with an investment outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore for overall economic growth, industrial development, and creation of 7.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs for the unemployed.

The special CS asserted that the policy would enable Andhra Pradesh to contribute towards India’s goal of economic self-reliance and achieve an estimated net revenue of Rs 67,000 crore to the State in the next 5 years.

During a teleconference with AP Power utilities including DISCOMs, Solar Power Corporation, and NREDCAP (New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh), Vijayanand mentioned that the AP ICE-2024 creates a robust regulatory framework for attracting investments in the clean energy sector, creating the platform for investments and employment opportunities, and utilisation of available resources in a sustainable manner.

“The State Government is committed to promoting power generation from renewable energy (RE) sources and created this integrated policy & investment framework to spur competition and private participation in the sector while maintaining a balance in the interests of all stakeholders”, he asserted. The policy also aims to optimise energy cost through RE and cutting-edge technology adoption by leveraging transmission networks, he said.