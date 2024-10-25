NTR cops & VMC officials discuss measures to prevent road accidents

VIJAYAWADA: To address road accidents and traffic congestion in Vijayawada, a coordination meeting was held between NTR district police and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials.

They focused on measures to rectify blackspots and improve traffic flow.

VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, along with Traffic Additional Commissioner of Police (ADCP) AVL Prasanna, monitored traffic patterns during peak morning and evening hours.

The officials discussed preventive measures to alleviate traffic jams, curb illegal roadside businesses, rectify blackspots, and implement road engineering modifications. In response to traffic police requests, Dhyanachandra committed to completing six proposed initiatives on time.

Agreements included removing street vendors and hawkers at busy intersections, widening roads, adding divider cuttings, and setting up free left turns, along with dedicated cabins for traffic police. These efforts aim to provide relief for commuters during peak hours.