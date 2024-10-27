'Open house' event in NTR district attracts students & youth

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR District Police organised an ‘Open House’ event at the AR Grounds in Vijayawada, attracting hundreds of students and young people.

The two-day programme, part of Police Commemoration Week, was inaugurated by NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekara Babu.

Running from Saturday and Sunday, the event aims to engage the public and pay tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel.

Commissioner Rajashekara Babu, the chief guest, inaugurated the event by releasing pigeons and balloons into the sky. He noted that October 21 is observed annually to honour the sacrifices of police personnel.

The Commissioner further explained that the Open House aims to educate students and youth about the weapons and equipment used by police in operations against Maoists and other challenges.