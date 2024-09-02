Good samaritans rescue elderly couple in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Local youngsters rescue an elderly couple and shifted them to a shelter home in Mylavaram town on Sunday afternoon. According to police, Lanka Litish and his team of friends joined the flood rescue operations in the town.

When they learned that the couple was trapped in their home and waiting for help, Litish and his friends rushed to their rescue, risking their lives. With no boats available, they carried the elderly couple on their shoulders to safety. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and police praised them as good Samaritans.