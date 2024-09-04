Shelters offer much-needed solace

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has taken swift action to evacuate residents from flood-prone areas, setting up 14 rehabilitation centres across the city to provide shelter and essential services.

Hundreds of families from the most affected areas have been relocated to these centres, where the government, in collaboration with voluntary organisations, is providing food and medical aid. Despite the receding water levels, many residents remain hesitant to return home, fearing the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

TNIE visited the relief camps on Wednesday, set up at Komma Sitaramaiah Zilla Parishad Girls High School and Valluru Sarojini Devi Municipal Corporation High School in Patamatalanka, where victims from Yanamalakuduru, Rani Gari Thota, Ramalingeswara Nagar, and other areas of Krishna Lanka have been relocated.

Lanke Kumari, a resident of Ramalingeswara Nagar, told TNIE, “We have been staying in the rehabilitation centre for two days. We are getting milk, tiffin, and meals, but we lost everything in the flood. The government needs to support us as we rebuild our lives. We didn’t expect the flood to breach the large retaining wall built beside the river.”

The medical facilities at these centres are also addressing the health concerns of the evacuees. Dr K Varalakhmi from Ramesh Hospital, leading the medical team, said that about 50 outpatients were registered on Wednesday morning, with common complaints like fever, diarrhea, headache, and body aches. Children are receiving nutritious food and boiled milk, provided by Anganwadi workers.

Nadakududi Nagalakshmi, another evacuee from Gulabi Road, Ramalingeswara Nagar, expressed relief at the assistance provided, noting, “Seven members of our family, including three children, came to the rehabilitation centre. Biscuits and milk were given to the children, and other organizations also brought milk and fruits.”

B Samrajyam, a victim from Yanamalakuduru, said, “The government has given sarees to the women and lungis to the men. Towels and blankets were also provided to us, but our houses are still submerged. It will take at least two to three days for the water to recede.”

Government agencies, voluntary organisations, and activists from various political parties are working in tandem to manage the crisis and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

Chennupati Kranthi Sri, Corporator of the 9th Division of VMC, who has been closely monitoring the situation, said that all necessary facilities are being provided, including drinking water, food, and basic essentials.