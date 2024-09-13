‘Box of Kindness’ to help Vijayawada flood victims launched

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Guntur Commissionerate and Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, has launched ‘Box of Kindness’ initiative on Thursday. The objective of this initiative is to help the victims of the Vijayawada floods.

Through this initiative, relief-related materials like mosquito coils, soaps, medicines, hand wash, blankets, sanitary pads, etc., will be provided in the form of kits. This programme will be conducted from September 12 to 19. In this programme, Sadhu Narsimha Reddy, IRS, Commissioner, felicitated people who participated in the rescue operations.

This programme is being arranged at the Central GST Commissionerate in Kannavarithota, Guntur, Eluru, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Guntur, Nellore CGST Divisions, and Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada and other centres.It is noted 250 people were rescued on September 2 and 3.