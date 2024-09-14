Foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 6.49 crore seized from Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 6.49 crore were seized from a house located at Kamineni Nagar in Vijayawada on Friday. According to a release, officers of Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate received intelligence pertaining to illegal transportation of the cigarettes. On learning that they had been stored in a house, the officers conducted searches and found 649 carton boxes within the premises.

In total, 3,24,967 packets, containing 64,99,340 cigarettes with markings of ‘PARIS’ brand were found. Each packet had something printed in a foreign language. There were no statutory pictorial warnings.