Juvenile gets 3-year sentence for murder of 13-year-old boy

VIJAYAWADA: The Juvenile Justice Board chairman and Principal Magistrate in Ongole on Friday sentenced a juvenile to three years in prison for the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

The convicted juvenile, found guilty after a thorough trial, will serve one year of community service in a government hospital as part of the sentence. The case dates back to July 7, 2018, when a Intermediate student (16) from Ardhaveedu mandal of Prakasam, set the victim on fire by pouring petrol over him at a government high school.