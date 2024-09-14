Survival kits distributed to 33 flood-hit families

VIJAYAWADA: The Rural Development Welfare Society (RDWS), an NGO based in Visakhapatnam, collaborated with the Save the Child Foundation, USA, to support flood-affected families at Old Rajarajeshwaripeta of Vijayawada.

To alleviate the suffering caused by the recent floods, the organisations distributed Family Survival Kits to 33 families. Each kit included 24 essential grocery items, such as rice, pulses, milk, and dry foods. Additionally, the kits contained dry clothes, sarees, blankets, towels, and hygiene materials like bath soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and sanitary napkins to address immediate needs.

During the distribution, RDWS director Dr Ooha Mahanthi emphasised the importance of personal hygiene and health, particularly menstrual health for girls and women. Her guidance focused on ensuring that the most vulnerable community members receive proper care and support.

RDWS volunteers also distributed sarees to 45 elderly women and provided buns, biscuits, and fruits to 68 children, offering them immediate nourishment and comfort.

Mahanthi said many children had lost their books and school bags in the floods, disrupting their education. To address this, she announced RDWS’s plans to provide 1,250 children in Vijayawada’s flood-affected slums with new notebooks, school bags, and essential stationery to ensure their education continues uninterrupted.

She expressed gratitude to the local youth and volunteers for their active involvement in the relief efforts.