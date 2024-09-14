Unfinished road works irk Vijayawada denizens

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Boyapati Vaari Veedhi and Dasair Vaari Veedhi in Suryarao Pet, have been left frustrated as municipal authorities continue to ignore the unfinished roads dug for UGD (Underground Drainage) connections for the last nine months.

Despite numerous appeals to the authorities, there has yet to be any action, even after the elections. Residents lament that although three months have passed since the new government took charge, municipal officials have yet to repair and fully reconstruct the two roads in the area.

Locals express frustration, with some sarcastically claiming the authorities may have forgotten that these roads are part of Vijayawada, blaming either their preoccupation with other matters or an empty treasury. The neglected roads have turned into an obstacle course, causing severe discomfort for commuters, particularly those heading to nearby hospitals and several met with an accident. Emergency patients are the most affected with these roads with numerous potholes.

Rambayamma, an attendant from G Konduru village who frequently visits the area’s maternity hospital, said, “Ever since my daughter became pregnant, we have been using this road for health check-ups. Now, in her eighth month, the recent rains have made these roads worse. We are terrified that she may deliver before even reaching the hospital today,” she said.

Swapnil Dinakar, who previously served as commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), had reportedly instructed local officials to address the issue, but no progress has been made. The lack of attention from officials is drawing severe criticism, as locals observe that despite daily inspections, the authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to the problem.

Some residents said, “Even if a small rain occurs, these roads will be waterlogged for more than 10 days. Officials never took any measures to clear the waterlogging.”

Present Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra for clarification said that he will take feedback and redress as soon as possible. VMC officials, who have been working tirelessly over the past 10 days addressing the flood situation and are now taking a breath, have to prioritise the issue and complete the much-needed road repairs as soon as possible, especially given the suffering endured by residents for months.