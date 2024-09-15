Loss enumeration report to be submitted today

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Collector Dr G Srijana stated that the government is assessing losses caused by recent floods, with special teams conducting reverifications. A report will be submitted by September 15.

During her visit to Singh Nagar and Vambe Colony on Saturday, she noted that the process of registering flood damage is nearing completion. Those unable to register losses can do so through secretariats. Verified data, including ground floor and first-floor residents’ property damage, has been recorded in an app.

An insurance facilitation centre has been set up at the Sub-Collector’s office to assist those with damaged vehicles and properties, with representatives from 20 insurance companies available. The centre will also operate on weekends for faster claim processing.

In collaboration with Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and the Skill Development Corporation, services such as electricians, plumbers, and carpenters have been provided to flood-affected areas.

About 200 technicians are currently deployed, with companies offering free labour charges and a 50% discount on spare parts for electronic repairs.

Officials including Vijayawada North Tahsildar CH Shirisha Devi, Special Officers A Harikrishna and Bharti, and RI G Varaprasad were present during the visit.