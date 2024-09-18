Andhra: Vigilance teams conduct surprise checks to curb hoarding of edible oil

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement Department Director General Harish Kumar Gupta announced that strict action would be taken against traders violating norms by creating artificial scarcity or inflating prices, in line with government directives to alleviate the burden on common consumers.

Orders were issued to curb such practices by conducting inspections at millers, stockists, retailers, and traders of edible oil.

Amid rumours of a possible increase in customs duty on cooking oils, the Vigilance & Enforcement Department, led by Director General Harish Kumar Gupta, conducted surprise checks on palm oil and other edible oil prices across the state. The move was prompted by concerns over potential hoarding, unauthorised trading, and price hikes, especially with the upcoming festive season increasing demand for edible oils.

In a release on Tuesday Harish Kumar Gupta said 50 teams were deployed across 26 districts in 12 units to carry out simultaneous spot checks. These inspections targeted not only retailers and traders but also supermarkets and manufacturing units, ensuring that all aspects of the supply chain were closely monitored for compliance.