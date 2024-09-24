Deworming tablets to be given tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana has directed officials to distribute Albendazole tablets on September 25 as part of the national deworming programme. Alongside DRV Srinivasa Rao and officials from the Medical and Health Department, Collector Srijana launched awareness posters and pamphlets at the Collectorate on Monday.

The programme targets children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years, urging parents to ensure their children take the tablets. A half tablet (200 mg) is recommended for those aged 1-2 years, while those aged 2-19 years should receive one tablet (400 mg).

Awareness campaigns will be carried out through posters at primary health centres, anganwadi centres, and educational institutions, with deworming tablets distributed free of charge to students in schools, junior colleges, ITI, polytechnic, and nursing institutes.

Emphasising the health risks associated with roundworms, Collector Srijana highlighted issues such as anaemia, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and weight loss, all of which can be mitigated by administering Albendazole tablets.