Flash flood of Peddavagu disrupts traffic at Andhra's Nunna

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall in the hilly area of Nunna resulted in the overflowing of Peddavagu, inundating the Vikas College-Nunna Road near Chinna Kanchi. Normally, Peddavagu flows from Korsu Hill to local irrigation tanks. But the rains, which lashed the region on Tuesday at 5:50 pm, caused the stream to overflow, creating severe inconvenience to commuters. Major traffic disruptions were reported between Nunna, Jagananna Colony and Vikas College Of Engineering & Technology.

Over 200 students of Vikas College and farmers were stranded on the opposite side of the stream, with many others unable to return home after visiting Nunna for work.

Responding swiftly to the situation, Nunna Rural Police prevented people from attempting to cross the stream. Vijayawada Rural Mandal Revenue officials also arrived on the scene, advising residents to stay clear of the flooded area until the water receded. Water levels on the road surged three to four feet, making it impossible for vehicles to pass. According to locals, the floodwaters receded within three hours. By 8:30 pm, traffic returned to normal.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha promptly responded to the situation. She contacted NTR District Collector Dr G Srijana for updates on the stranded students and farmers. The Home Minister assured the public that the situation was under control and that there was no reason for concern. Local residents were urged to remain cautious, though conditions had already returned to normal.