34th Vijayawada Book Exhibition inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kendra Sahitya Academy chairman Madhav Koushik along with the secretary K Sreenivasa Rao, Padmabhushan awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and several writers, poets, and publishers inaugurated the 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Exhibition Society (VBES) here at the Government Polytechnic College grounds on Thursday.

The venue of the book fair paid tribute to the late Varaha Chetty of Book Centre, Vizag, while the main stage was named after the esteemed writer Late Ketu Viswanatha Reddy. The Pratibha Vedika, hosting student programmes, was dedicated to journalist Late Sriramana.

Addressing the media, VBES president T Manohar Naidu said as many as 204 stalls with lakhs of books by nearly 150 publishers are kept for exhibition and informed that the festival gates will be open daily from 2 pm to 9 pm from December 28 to January 7. Delivering his speech, chief guest Madhav Koushik highlighted the position of India globally and asserted arts and literature played a vital role in making the nation a superpower.

