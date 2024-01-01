Home Cities Vijayawada

34th Vijayawada Book Exhibition inaugurated

The venue of the book fair paid tribute to the late Varaha Chetty of Book Centre, Vizag, while the main stage was named after the esteemed writer Late Ketu Viswanatha Reddy.

Published: 01st January 2024 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Book Exhibition

Students making paper craft at the Vijayawada Book Fest I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kendra Sahitya Academy chairman Madhav Koushik along with the secretary K Sreenivasa Rao, Padmabhushan awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and several writers, poets, and publishers inaugurated the 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Exhibition Society (VBES) here at the Government Polytechnic College grounds on Thursday.

The venue of the book fair paid tribute to the late Varaha Chetty of Book Centre, Vizag, while the main stage was named after the esteemed writer Late Ketu Viswanatha Reddy. The Pratibha Vedika, hosting student programmes, was dedicated to journalist Late Sriramana.

Addressing the media, VBES president T Manohar Naidu said as many as 204 stalls with lakhs of books by nearly 150 publishers are kept for exhibition and informed that the festival gates will be open daily from 2 pm to 9 pm from December 28 to January 7. Delivering his speech, chief guest Madhav Koushik highlighted the position of India globally and asserted arts and literature played a vital role in making the nation a superpower.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Book Exhibition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp