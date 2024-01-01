New Year celebrated amid restrictions in Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

Despite the heavy police presence, hotels and restaurants experienced a surge in visitors, posing challenges for crowd management.

Police set up barricades to curb unbridled New Year revelry in Vijayawada on Sunday night | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city people welcomed the New Year with subdued atmosphere, marked by police presence and stringent restrictions on traffic, pubs and restaurants. According to police officials, more than 100 restaurants and hotels received permission to organise New Year celebrations on December 31 night, but the police officials issued stern restrictions to prevent any untoward incidents during the eve.

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata invokes Section 20 of Police Act and 144 CrPc as a precautionary measure, signalling strict enforcements during the celebrations. The police focused on averting untoward situations and regulating midnight gatherings in public places.

Hotels, restaurants, bars, and owners were sensitized on alcohol supply, drunken driving, and security measures like CCTV cameras in celebration areas. From 9 pm on December 31, police teams took control of the city, managing traffic and conducting drunk-driving tests starting from 11 pm. Some individuals were taken into custody for driving under the influence.

Despite the heavy police presence, hotels and restaurants experienced a surge in visitors, posing challenges for crowd management. A city-based hotel manager expressed satisfaction stating, “We have received a positive response from public this year with more people beyond the capacity participated in the New Year celebrations.

