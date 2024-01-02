AP power utilities awarded for promoting SDGs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh received three prestigious awards from Falcon Media and Enertia Foundation for promoting sustainable development goals (SDGs) through clean and green renewable energy, meeting Renewable Power Purchase Obligations, and having the top State utility for energy and infrastructure.

The ‘16th Enertia Award-2023’ from Enertia Foundation has awarded the Transmission Corporation of AP (APTRANSCO) for being the top State utility for energy and infrastructure while the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd.

(NREDCAP) was awarded for being India’s top Renewable Energy (RE) Nodal Agency’ for promotion of Pumped Storage Power Projects whereas the State was awarded for being Best State in meeting Renewable Power Purchase Obligation.’

On Monday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and briefed them about the awards won by the State. The CM congratulated the power utilities for their efforts in winning the prestigious awards and getting recognition across the nation. The CM asked Utilities to continue the sustained efforts to make AP Power sector No.1 in the nation in future as well.

Explaining the achievements in operational performance of APTRANSCO, Vijayanand said TRANSCO’s Transmission System Availability factor is 99.7 per cent (versus the High regulatory benchmark of 99.5 per cent) and transmission losses were limited to 2.74 per cent (versus the approved levels of 3 per cent).

“APTRANSCO was also recognised as India’s most reliable State TRANSCO and GRID Operator and it is also enabling the State to continue to power its economy as well as absorb large quantities of renewable energy which the state is championing for its growth”, Vijayanand said.

He further explained the efforts of NREDCAP and said the State Government has notified the promotion policies like AP Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020, AP Pumped Storage Promotion Policy 2022 and AP Green Energy and Green Ammonia Promotion Policy 2023 for encouraging green energy generation for a sustainable future. “AP is in the forefront in the country in identifyng potential sites for promotion of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects. ,” Vijayanand said.

