Release pending dues to staff: AP JAC

Due to the unfulfillment of the assurances given by the CM, the employees and pensioners are losing trust in the government, they said.

Published: 02nd January 2024 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has planned a meeting to urge the State government to immediately release the pending dues to employees and pensioners.   

Representatives of the employees associations affiliated to the AP JAC Amaravati, led by its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, called on Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Monday and extended New Year greetings.

Jawahar Reddy released the New Year calendars and diaries of the associations on the occasion.

He sought the payment of dues related to Dearness Allowance, surrender leaves, GPF/APGLI and retirement benefits to the employees and pensioners.

“Due to the unfulfillment of the assurances given by the CM, the employees and pensioners are losing trust in the government. They are facing severe hardship due to tardy implementation of the employees health scheme,” he said. 
 

